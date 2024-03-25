Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut to contest for polls from Mandi on BJP ticket

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to contest for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mandi of Himachal Pradesh on Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) ticket.

It is worth mentioning here that BJP released it fifth list of candidates for the polls on Sunday fielding Kangana from her birthplace. Kangana Ranaut was born in Bhambla near Manali, which is in the Mandi district.

Following the announcement, Kangana Ranaut took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks.”

Reportedly, last year, the Bollywood actress hinted about her entering into politics, saying if Lord Krishna blesses her, she would contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency, which she has directed and also produced. Featuring her in the role of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the film is all set to release on June 14.

While Kangana steps into the shoes of the lead character, the film will have some other renowned faces of Bollywood. Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, among others, will be seen essaying important characters in the film.