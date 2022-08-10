Liger stars Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda travel in economy class; pics viral

Liger actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are busy promoting their upcoming film, Liger which is all set to release on August 25. Promotions for the film are going on in full swing, as fans get crazy over the star cast across the nation.

Ahead of the film release, Ananya and Vijay’s cute chemistry has been winning people’s hearts. The duo has been spending an awful lot of time together and has been spotted in various instances. Recently, the onscreen couple decided to ditch the luxury flight, and boarded the economy class of a plane.

Overwhelmed by the humble attitude of the actors, the makers penned an appreciation post for the co-stars. One of the financers, Charmme Kaur tweeted, “Producers’ actor and people’s hero our #LIGER @thedeverakonda N our rocking beauty @ananyapandayy…appreciation post for my lovelies From me and #purijagannadh.”

Take a look:

‘Liger’ is a boxing-based film starring South star Vijay Deverakonda who plays a fighter and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie also has renowned boxer, Mike Tyson in a pivotal role.