Vijay Devarakonda keeps his promise, signs Shanmukha Priya for Liger

Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda is a man of his word, proves himself right by signing Indian Idol 12 fame Shanmukha Priya for his upcoming film Liger.

Vijay became the talk of the town after he gave a block-buster hit movie Arjun Reddy in 2017. Since then the netizens have been waiting in anticipation to see more of his marvelous performances.

Meanwhile, the actor has kept his promise as he signed Shanmukha Priya to make a chartbuster for Liger. Vijay shared an edited video of his interaction with the aspiring singer, on his Instagram account on Monday. The event took place at the heartthrob actor’s house.

In the video, the actor revealed how Liger’s director Puri and Charmee Kaur, had a session where they sat and watched all of Shanmukha’s videos from the popular reality show Indian Idol. After the meeting they did some disscussion where they came to the conclusion that they will come up with a right song for the singer’s amazing voice. The Arjun Reddy actor also expressed his happiness for being able to make this happen, and said that he cannot wait to release the song.

Take a look at the video below, where Vijay Deverakonda’s mom can also be seen giving a cozy welcome to Shanmukha Priya. After a candid discussion they all also posed for a picture-perfect photo.