Bhubaneswar: The gracious, gorgeous and scintillating actor Katrina Kaif turns 37 today. Thousands of Bollywood fans have been flooding birthday wishes on social media.

In due course of time, Katrina along with her acting has also established herself as a prominent dancer. Katrina has made the audience groove to her item songs like ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, ‘Chikni Chameli’, ‘Kamli’ and many others.

After making her debut in the year 2003 in the movie ‘Boom’, Katrina has come a long way in Bollywood.

Kaif has been praised for her roles in New York (2009), Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Raajneeti (2010), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013), Bang Bang! (2014) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Katrina Kaif had last appeared in the movie Bharat (2019) along with Superstar Salman Khan, which was a major box-office hit.