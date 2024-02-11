Kartik Aaryan meets fan who travelled over 1000 km by cycle to meet him, Watch video

In a recent incident, a die hard fan of Kartik Aaryan cycled over 1000 kilometers to meet the Bollywood actor. It is noteworthy mentioning that the fan cycled all the way from Jhansi to Mumbai to meet the star.

In a video that has been doing rounds on the internet, Kartik Aaryan can be seen coming out of his home to meet his fan. The fan tried to touch the feet of Kartik Aaryan. Upon seeing him, Kartik was heard asking the man if he wanted a glass of water to drink.

The actor even posed for a lot of pictures with his fan for the paps stationed outside.

Kartik Aaryan met his fan and interacted him for a while. The actor even shook hands with his fan before leaving in his car. The genuineness of the actor and his sweet reaction to his fan has won hearts online. Take a look at the video of Kartik Aaryan meeting his fan here:

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan enjoys a huge fan following right after his debut in the industry with the 2011 film “Pyaar Ka Punchnama.” However, he gained much recognition after his role in the film “Sonu Ke Tity ki Sweety.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film “Satyaprem ki Katha,” opposite Kiara Advani. Next, he has Kabir Khan’s “Chandu Champion” and Anurag Basu’s “Aashiqui 3” in his bucket.

Earlier on February 4, Kartik Aaryan shared that he finally got to taste the sugar after almost a year upon wrapping up the shoot of “Chandu Champion.” The actor had even taken to his official Instagram handle to share a video from the wrap up of “Chandu Champion”. The video shows director Kabir Khan feeding Kartik a Rasmalai to mark the end of the journey on a sweet note.