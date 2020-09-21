Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 on Monday. Many wishes came pouring in from B-town Stars, celebrities and her fans on this joyous occasion.

Bebo celebrated her birthday in company of her family and close friend.

She shared her birthday celebration pictures on her official Instagram account.

In the pictures, Kareena can be seen with her sister Karisma Kapoor, their parents – Babita and Randhir Japoor – and husband Saif Ali Khan in a pale green floral printed kaftan with the birthday cake.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Sep 20, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Fabulous at 40 ❤️❤️❤️ #birthdayvibes🎉 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Sep 20, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT



Ahead of her birthday, Kareena posted a note of gratitude in which she wrote, “As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am…. Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”.

It is noteworthy that Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child.