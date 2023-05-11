K-pop band Seventeen takes No. 2 spot on Billboard with mini-album ‘FML’

Advertisement

Seoul: K-pop sensation Seventeen has claimed the second position on Billboard 200 with their 10th Mini Album ‘FML’.

The entry marks Billboard’s top-selling album of the week and fourth-largest sales week of 2023. The act also set new records with ‘FML’ for the highest-selling K-pop album in its first day and week worldwide, with 3.99M+ copies and 4.55M+ copies sold respectively.

‘FML’ is Seventeen’s fifth consecutive album to chart within the Billboard 200.

‘FML’ hit No.1 on 3 of Oricon’s weekly charts including album rankings, digital album rankings, and total album rankings. The 13-piece act also charted No.1 on Billboard Japan’s Artist 100, Hot Albums, Download Albums, and Top Album Sales, while sweeping No.1 across real-time charts on streaming platforms in Korea, as well as on iTunes charts in 36 countries/regions including Brazil, the Philippines, India, and Singapore.

The single capture a state of mind engulfed with negative thoughts, speaking to the everyday stories of everyone just making it through life. Instead of trying to comfort those in distress with words in vain.