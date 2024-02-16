Junior NTR, Saif, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara Part 1 to release on Oct 10

Mumbai: The upcoming film ‘Devara Part 1’ which stars ‘RRR’ sensation Junior NTR, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Janhvi Kapoor, has locked its release date.

The film, helmed by Koratala Siva, is set to release on October 10, 2024 in cinemas. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

On Friday, NTR Jr took to his X, erstwhile X (formerly know as Twitter) handle, and shared the release date of the film along with a new poster from the movie. He wrote in the caption, “#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24”.

The poster features him in an intense fight sequence with the backdrop of a huge mountain adorned with signs of Lord Shiva.

‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

As per a source, Janhvi in October 2023 was busy shooting for the project in Goa and the shoot schedule was extended till January this year.

The source said: “Janhvi will be starting the second shoot schedule for ‘Devara’ with NTR Jr on October 24. The actress shot the first schedule for only 3 days. She will be busy shooting for the project in Goa from October and the shoot schedule will be approximately extended till January for 3 to 4 months.”

Earlier, director Koratala Siva had revealed that the film will be a two-part release in order to do justice to its meticulously detailed storytelling.

Taking to social media, Koratala said in a video where he mixed Telugu and English: “The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part.”

Concluding his message, he said: “So, we decided to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won’t change in shape but will thrive in scale. One of the biggest canvases ever of ‘Devara’ will be done in two parts and April 5, 2024, is just the beginning.”

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. (IANS)