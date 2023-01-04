Jeremy Renner shares first pic from hospital since surgery after accident

Los Angeles: Actor Jeremy Renner was helping a family member whose car was stranded in the snow when he was involved in a snow ploughing accident, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

“Based on our investigation, Mr Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said during a press conference, reports Variety.

“Mr Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully or Sno-Cat – an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds – in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member.”

“At this point, it was observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr Renner is run over by the PistenBully. An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway.”

Sheriff Balaam said that he does not believe Renner was impaired at the time of the accident: “We do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident.”

According to the Sheriff, there was about “three feet of fresh snow” on the ground at the time of the accident and many abandoned cars blocking the roadways, making it more difficult to get to the scene. Once they arrived, Renner was administered first aid by first responders as well as neighbours who assisted with towels. The investigation is still ongoing.

Renner also posted a selfie on Instagram Tuesday, writing: “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal on Monday that Renner was helping someone stuck in the snow when he was run over by his own snowplow. “He is always helping others,” she told the newspaper.

On Monday, the ‘Hawkeye’ star underwent two surgeries after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the weather-related incident. Following surgery, Renner remained in the intensive care unit in “critical but stable condition,” according to his representation.

Deputies from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “traumatic injury” involving Renner in Reno, Nevada on Sunday, and they transferred the actor to a nearby hospital.

In a statement on Monday, the actor’s representation said: “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Between Saturday and Sunday, Reno received 6-12 inches of snow at elevations under 5,000 feet, and 18 inches at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service Reno. Two weeks prior to the accident, Renner posted a photo of himself on Instagram driving a snowplow.