Jaya Bachachan asks paparazzi to keep quite, says “Abhi aap log itna direction mat dijiye”

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is no stranger to her love-hate relationship with the paparazzi, especially when it comes to public gatherings. Her candid moments with photographers have become a hallmark of her public appearances. Jaya once again made headlines as she arrived at Hema Malini’s grand 75th birthday celebration in Mumbai.

Jaya Bachchan entered the event accompanied by female actor Padmini Kolhapure, with Padmini holding the senior actor’s hand as they made their way. The enthusiastic paparazzi couldn’t contain their excitement and called out to Jaya. In response, Jaya gestured for them to keep quiet.

While walking onto the platform designated for photographs, Jaya playfully commented, “Ye Padmini mujhe yahan lekar aayi hai..(Padmini has brought me here), “ drawing her smile from the onlookers. As the photographer directed her to pose, Jaya humorously remarked, “Abhi aap log itna direction mat dijiye (Don’t give me so many directions)”. Her cheerful demeanour was well received by the paparazzi, who appreciated her warmth.

The star-studded guest list for Hema Malini’s milestone birthday included luminaries such as Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, and many more. The grand celebration featured Hema cutting the cake with her husband, Dharmendra, by her side. Their daughters, Esha and Ahana, were also present, making it a heartwarming family reunion.