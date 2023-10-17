Kangana Ranaut announces delay of ‘Emergency’, film to release in 2024

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has announced that her film ‘Emergency’ will be released next year.

She took to her Instagram story where she announced that the release has been pushed due to the over packed last quarter of the year.

Kangana wrote: “Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life’s learnings and earnings as an artist.”

“Emergency is not just a film for me it’s a test of my worth and character as an individual. Tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all.”

“My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go, people ask me about Emergency’s release date.”

She added: “We have announced Emergency release date as November 24, 2023 but because of all the changes in my back-to-back releasing films’ calendar and over packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024).”

Kangana said that a new release date will be announced soon.

“New release date will be announced soon, please bear with us, your anticipation, curiosity and excitement for the film means a lot. Yours truly, Kangana Ranaut.”

‘Emergency’ is a biographical historical drama film directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut. Screenplay is by Ritesh Shah and the story by the actress..

Based on India’s Emergency, Kangana plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.