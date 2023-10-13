‘Jawan’ box office collection Day 36: SRK-starrer crosses Rs 627 crore in India

‘Jawan’ is a massive hit! The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan has achieved record breaking success in the history of Indian cinema. It secured the biggest opening day, the highest single-day earnings, the largest opening weekend, and the biggest opening week. Recently, the film added another feather to its cap by becoming the biggest film in Mumbai.

Even after a month since its release, ‘Jawan’ still continues to draw audiences to theatres. On its 36th day, Jawan’s total collection at the domestic box office crossed Rs 627 crore.

As per trade reports, ‘Jawan’ box office collection saw a slight drop on October 12. The daily collection of the film on that day reached about Rs 80 lakhs in India. On the same day, the movie maintained an overall 10.48 percent occupancy rate.

Helmed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ had a worldwide release on September 7. The film was released in Hinfi, Tamil, and Telugu. The highly energetic action-thriller not only stars Shah Rukh Khan but also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati in lead roles. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the film.

At the core, ‘Jawan’ is the narrative of a father-son duo. It explores various social and political issues through the character portrayed by Shah Rukh. The movie boasts a star studded cast. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra. The film also has a cameo appearance by Sanjay Dutt.

‘Jawan’ is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan, with Gaurav Verma as the co-producer. The commercial entertainer showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. ‘Jawan’ also gave the opportunity to Anirudh Ravichander for his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.