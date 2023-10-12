National Cinema Day 2023: Bollywood films offered at just Rs 99, creating movie buzz

National Cinema Day, set to be celebrated on October 13, is generating excitement among movie enthusiasts as cinemas across India offer tickets at a special price of only Rs 99. This attractive pricing is expected to significantly boost cinema attendance, providing audiences the opportunity to enjoy their favorite movies at an affordable cost. Here are some of the movies that you can catch on this special day:

Fukrey 3

The third installment of the beloved comic franchise, Fukrey 3, featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha, has garnered impressive ticket sales. The movie hit theaters on September 28, 2023, and is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. Advance bookings for Fukrey 3 have already reached remarkable figures, making it a highly anticipated choice among viewers.

The Vaccine War

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Vaccine War is a gripping drama starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi. Despite receiving mixed reviews from both the audience and critics, this film is part of the National Cinema Day lineup, offering an engaging cinematic experience.

Dono

Dono is making waves for featuring debutants in its film crew. Directed by Avnish Barjatya, son of Sooraj Barjatya, this film stars Rajveer Deol and Paloma, children of Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon respectively. With tickets priced at Rs 99, Dono is set to captivate audiences since its release on October 5, 2023.

Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, which hit the screens on October 6, is also part of the National Cinema Day offerings. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Kumud Mishra, is expected to see a surge in ticket sales on this special day.

Thank You for Coming

Directed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, and Kusha Kapila. Released on October 6, this film is set to entertain audiences on National Cinema Day.