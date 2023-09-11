‘Jawan’ becomes fastest Hindi film to surpass Rs 500 Crore mark Worldwide

Mumbai: In a remarkable feat, the recently released film ‘Jawan,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has surged past the Rs 500 crore mark in global collections across all formats. The film, which garnered Rs 286.56 crores net in India and worldwide during its first four days in theaters, continues to dominate the box office with unstoppable momentum.

Within its four-day theatrical run, ‘Jawan’ amassed a staggering Rs 466 crore worldwide, surpassing the five-day collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s previous blockbuster, ‘Pathaan,’ which had grossed Rs 533 crores, according to Box Office India. If ‘Jawan’ had enjoyed a five-day weekend, it would have likely exceeded ‘Pathaan’ in global collections, although overseas earnings might have fallen slightly short.

As of now, excluding Monday figures, ‘Jawan’ has amassed Rs 342.50 crores in India and Rs 170 crores overseas, resulting in a remarkable total collection of Rs 512.50 crores.

The film, released on September 7, capitalized on immense pre-release hype, opening with an astonishing Rs 75 crores net in India. Globally, it grossed over Rs 150 crores on its opening day, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

While the film experienced a 29.03 percent drop in collections on Friday, with Rs 53.23 crores net in India (all languages), it rebounded strongly over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday saw ‘Jawan’ rake in Rs 77.83 crores net and Rs 80.5 crores net, respectively, placing it on a consistent upward trajectory.

The weekend success of the film was further propelled by increased footfalls in the national capital, accounting for 7-8 percent of national collections. This surge in theater attendance was attributed to the G20 summit’s shutdown, leading people to opt for cinema entertainment in the absence of shopping and dining options.

Despite facing competition from Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2,’ which is nearing the end of its theatrical run, and a lack of major Bollywood releases in the coming weeks, ‘Jawan’ appears poised to maintain its stronghold at the box office. This incredible achievement solidifies Shah Rukh Khan’s position as the reigning “King” of Bollywood in the truest sense of the word.