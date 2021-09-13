Janhvi Kapoor stuns in all black shimmery and deep plunging neckline dress

By Rachna Prasad
janhvi kapoor thigh high slit dress
Image credit- Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a picture of her in a thigh high slit, deep plunging neckline black shimmery dress.

The photoshoot was from the launch of cosmetic line Nykaa’s new matte liquid lipstick. As stunning as she looks in the photographs, netizens cannot stop praising her for pulling off such a confident pose effortlessly.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Later that day, she also posted a series of videos from BTS of the photoshoot, followed by a photo that shows her complete attire on her Instagram page.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Her perfect hourglass figure can be seen well flaunted in the dress. The late actress Sri Devi’s daughter is no less beautiful than her mother and she proves it with every post on her gram.

Image credit- Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor
