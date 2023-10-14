Janhvi Kapoor and Athiya Shetty dazzle as showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Lakme Fashion Week 2023 witnessed a star-studded affair with Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Athiya Shetty taking centre stage as the showstoppers.

The gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor stole the spotlight as she took centre stage for designer Amit Aggarwal. Her appearance left everyone in awe with a breathtaking look. Wearing a black metallic bustier and a body-grazing skirt, Janhvi epitomised diva elegance. Kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks, and a radiant glow completed her glamorous avatar. Speaking about her outfit, Janhvi expressed her love for its simplicity and sustainability.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty showcased her fashion prowess in a Shivan and Narresh outfit in Delhi. She donned a striking black bustier paired with an asymmetrical nude-coloured skirt, cinched at the waist. Athiya’s sultry style was enhanced by metallic flat footwear and golden earrings, all complemented by a wet hair look. Social media was abuzz with admiration for her, with fans calling her “incredible” and “beautiful.”

Not just these beauties, but actress Disha Patani also graced the ramp as Kalki’s muse in a pastel lehenga with intricate floral embroidery. She opted for minimal makeup and soft, loose curls, exuding elegance.

The former Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, added a touch of glamour in a dazzling purple gown adorned with sequins and feathers. She turned heads as the showstopper for fashion designer Pallavi Mohan.

Dia Mirza illuminated the runway with her presence, donning an ivory co-ord ensemble by Pankaj and Nidhi. The stunning outfit was accompanied by a long embroidered jacket, showcasing her grace and style.

