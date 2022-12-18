Jammu girl Sargam Koushal crowned Mrs World 2022

Las Vegas: Sargam Koushal of Jammu made India proud by winning the Mrs World 2022. Contestants from 63 countries took part in the beauty pageant the final ceremony of which was held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday evening.

Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Koushal. With this Sargam brought the title back to India after 21 years.

Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up while Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.

The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page. “The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!” read the post.