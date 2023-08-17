‘Jailer’ crosses Rs 200 crore mark at box office in first week of release

Rajinikanth starrer ‘Jailer’ crossed the 200 crore mark in India on Independence Day. Within the first week of its theatrical release on August 10, the film has already scaled remarkable heights.

Talking about numbers, so far Jailer has made about 225.65 crores in India alone. It is also noteworthy that the film has crossed 450 crore mark worldwide. This goes beyond the lifetime collection of Mani Ratnam’s PS2.

The seven day box office collection of the film in Tamil Nadu stands at Rs 159.02 crore. All of that having been said, Jailer has also become the fastest film in history, to cross Rs 150 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Jailer’s box office collection started with a massive Rs 48.35 crore in India on its opening day. Jailer continues to enjoy a great run in the South states while the Northern states are being dominated by Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Jailer’s performance at the box office stood out rather prominently. It accumulated a notable amount of Rs 33 crore, bringing its overall India collection to Rs 207.15 crore.

The storyline of ‘Jailer’ revolves around Muthuvel Pandian, a stern jailer, who sets out to stop a gang when they try to free their leader from prison.