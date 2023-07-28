India Couture Week 2023: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in electric blue gown

New Delhi(ANI): All eyes were on Janhvi Kapoor when she walked the ramp for internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta on day 3 of the ongoing India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi.

The diva was dressed in a shiny electric blue lehenga. Her long cape added a dramatic yet beautiful touch to her showstopper look. For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal and opted for wet hairstyling.

It is worth mentioning that, actor Bhumi Pednekar on July 27 dazzled in gold as ace designer Varun Bahl’s showstopper at India Couture Week 2023.

Bhumi owned the runway in an exquisite gold skirt and a bralette. Carrying the stunning ensemble with utmost sophistication and grace, she made heads turn.

Bhumi’s look was accentuated with statement jewellery and floral patchwork on the outfit. Smokey eye make-up and open wavy tresses raise her glam quotient.