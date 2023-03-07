Holi 2023: Bollywood stars celebrating the festival of colours

It’s Holi, and Bollywood celebrities are busy hosting grand bashes for friends and colleagues. The stars celebrate the festival of colours with zeal and enthusiasm. Currently, everyone is gearing up to celebrate the occasion, get a new face covered in vibrant colours, and enjoy the festival with their loved ones. Before you do anything similar, just have a look at how Bollywood stars celebrated Holi. Take a look at some of the Holi parties in B-town.

Karisma Kapoor shows how Holi is played.

Karisma Kapoor documented her Holi celebration in a number of videos and photos that she shared online. The actor had a good time, whether she was neat and tidy or she got smeared with gulaal and drenched in water.

Kartik Aaryan’s America waali Holi

Kartik Aaryan celebrated Holi in the US. The celebration was attended by thousands of fans, who played Holi with Kartik.

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Holi with her boys, misses ‘Saifuuu’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from her Holi celebration with sons Taimur and Jeh. She captioned the photos, “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all… Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.”

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his ‘first holi with the Mrs’

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a photo from his first Holi with wife Kiara Advani. He captioned the picture, “First Holi with the MRS 🧿🤗❤️#HappyHoli.”

Soha Ali Khan shared a video where she can be seen enjoying herself with her kids.

Ankita Lokhande shared a string of pictures with #AnViKiRasleela! And wishing a happy holi to everyone

Ananya Pandey shared a cute picture on Instagram with the caption, “Buran a mano holi hai.”

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and shared a short video where she can be seen blowing colours to her fans and wishing them a happy Holi.

Kriti Sanon shared a selfie picture with her family and pets.

Shilpa Shetty shared a slow-mo video where she can be seen throwing flowers and wishing everyone a happy Holi. She wrote in the caption, “Rangon ka ye tyohaar ‘Holi’ aapke jeevan mein keval khushiyon ke rang laaye. Holi ki subhkamnayein.”

Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture on Instagram with a red tilak and wrote “Holi Haiiiii” in the caption.