Himesh Reshammiya’s birthday gift to his fans: Announces 6 new upcoming songs in 2022

We millennials born in the late 1990s and early 2000s have always adored Himesh Reshammiya’s compositions. He is the first musician and singer who captivated us with his music. His album “Tera Suroor” along with the songs he composed for movies starring Emraan Hashmi made him a music icon, and we are grateful for his presence in the music industry to this day. Himesh has sung and composed hundreds of hit songs during his two-decade career. Though his signature nasal-singing style was mostly criticised, it also struck a chord with music fans. In some ways, he created a fresh subgenre of songs with catchy hooks and lyrics.

The singer has announced that he will release six music videos featuring him in the next six months. According to sources, two of his songs have already been shot.

Himesh surprised his fans on his birthday, saying, “I will soon be announcing another piece of news regarding my music label, which will indeed be a big surprise for my fans.” Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has a large subscriber base that is constantly growing. I am grateful for all of the support and would like to thank all of my fans and loyal music fans.”

Himesh’s music for the upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, has received over 100 million views on platforms including YouTube, Gaana, Spotify, and others. Fans are adoring his creation as much as they did when he was in his prime, and all three songs from the film that have been released thus far have been fantastic. Himesh’s song ‘Kangan Ruby’ has gone viral and is currently trending on reels.

The previous year, rockstar Himesh Reshammiya’s music label ‘Himesh Reshammiya Melodies’ released 67 songs and had a successful start. His label has received over 3 billion views on YouTube and over 1.9 billion audio streams across all platforms. All of the songs composed by the phenomenal composer-singer have received widespread acclaim, and the audience appreciation for all of his compositions has been enormous.

The most recent 3 songs from his album ‘Surroor,’ which was released in 2021 and is his third album, have managed to garner over 1.5 billion views on YouTube and over 850 million audio streams, which is quite an accomplishment. Himesh’s smash hit song ‘Terre Pyaar Mein’ has 362 million views on his own YouTube channel and over 1 billion views on other platforms.