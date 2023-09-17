Himesh Reshammiya offers singing opportunity to contestant with autism

Music director Himesh Reshammiya has offered a contestant of singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ the opportunity to record a song in his studio. The contestant has autism.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host.

In the upcoming grand premiere episode, viewers will be in for contestant Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy’s captivating and remarkable rendition of the song ‘Kesariya’.

Kartik hails from Chennai and is autistic, he faces difficulties in communicating and understanding people.

Nevertheless, he overcame these challenges and delivered an awe-inspiring performance that impressed one and all. His dream came true when Himesh offered him the opportunity to record a song in his studio.

Himesh said: “Kartik, you are a rare and precious singer. Your voice has a divine quality that cannot be explained; whenever you sing, you touch the hearts of those who listen.”

“Every time you sing, everyone’s attention gets drawn towards you, and I must admit, I’m one of those who’s profoundly moved by your voice, Kartik. Your talent has inspired me greatly,” he said.

Himesh added: “I want to invite you and your parents to my studio next week to record my upcoming song. Congratulations, Kartik; your debut track will be recorded within a week and released in just a month, and I will compose it myself that will complement your unique voice.”

Earlier too, Himesh granted a rare chance to record a song to two contestants, Aroh and Wangay. Their spellbinding renditions of “Na Ja Kahin Ab Na Ja” and “Jeeyein Kyun” respectively not only resonated with the audience, but also prompted Himesh to seize the moment and offer them a playback opportunity.

The show started off on a melodious note with contestants from across the country auditioning to get a position in the top 12 of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023.

For the first time, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is giving a chance to select contestants to release their singles even before the season ends on Zee Music Company’s YouTube Channel.

The show airs on Zee TV.