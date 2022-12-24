Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: As iconic character “Majnu Bhai” turns 66 years young

Actor Anil Kapoor, the most enigmatic celebrity in Bollywood, turned a year older today as he celebrated his 66th birthday. We are still in surprise that the Indian actor, producer, and heartthrob of many people is 66 years of age, but so young in heart and body.

The Bollywood veteran is one of the most well-established stars in the country, with a global fan base. In the course of his lengthy career, Kapoor has produced some very outstanding films, like “Welcome,” “Mr. India,” “Tezaab,” “Ram Lakhan,” “Biwi o. 1” “Welcome” and many more.

Talking about films, one film in particular that etched in the minds of the actor’s fans was the 2007 comedy film ‘Welcome’ which is known for the actor’s comic chemistry with co-star Nana Patekar. Actor Anil Kapoor, who played the role of Sagar, aka Majnu Bhai, a gangster and wannabe painter, expressed his gratitude to the audience and is still remembered as one of the most iconic comedy films.

The hit film has a massive fan following, not just for the plot but due to the iconic painting by Majnu Bhai as well. The actor painted a masterpiece, in which a donkey was on top of a horse, which is still minted in the minds of fans alike.

The ensemble cast of the film included Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and Firoz Khan. Many of the film’s dialogues continue to inspire online memes and videos.

We greet “Anil Kapoor” aka “ Majnu bhai”, a very happy birthday and express our gratitude for creating a memorable character in Majnu as he turns 66 today.