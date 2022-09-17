anil kapoor pm modi
Image credit- IANS

Anil Kapoor: ‘Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map’

By IANS 0

Mumbai: As it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Saturday, a string of Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor have wished the leader.

Anil took to Twitter and shared two pictures with Modi. In the first photo, the actor is seen sitting next to the leader while the second picture shows the two shaking hands.

He then wrote on the microblogging website: “A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined.”

Anil added: “The harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi.”

You might also like
Nation

PM Modi releases the cheetahs from Namibia into Kuno National Park

Nation

India reports 5,747 fresh Covid cases, 29 deaths in the last 24 hours

Entertainment

Akshay, Kangana wish PM Modi on his birthday, say are inspired by him

Nation

PM modi birthday, President Droupadi Murmu, Rahul Gandhi wishes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.