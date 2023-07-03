German bodybuilder Jo Lindner aka Joesthetics dies at 30

German fitness influencer Jo Lindner, who is popularly known as Joesthetics, passed away at the age of 30 on July 1. The news of his death was shared by his girlfriend, Nicha, on Instagram. In her post, she wrote that the cause of death was an aneurysm. According to Nicha, Jo even complained of neck pain three days prior to his death.

While sharing the post on Instagram she wrote, “Jo is the best place everyone. Yesterday his past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 .. he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late.

At this moment I couldn’t write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.. he so sweet kindness strong and HARD WORK MAN and loyalty and honesty smart.

like he always say ” keep pushing and STAY STRONG ” If your guys were know him like I do… his is the amazing and incredible person in this world. He done so much and he build so far just by him self. So please remember him as Joesthetics.”

The 30-year-old bodybuilder had a fan following of 8.9 million and over 940K subscribers on YouTube. Jo usually shares content related to workouts, meals, and training routines.

An aneurysm is an abnormal swelling or bulge in the walls of a blood vessel, such as an artery. Aneurysms can occur anywhere throughout the circulatory system, but they most commonly develop along the aorta (the body’s main artery that runs the length of the trunk) and in the blood vessels of the brain.