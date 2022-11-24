‘Game of Thrones’ actor Wilko Johnson dies at 75

English actor and guitarist of British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood, Wilko Johnson, passed away on Monday. He was 75 years old.

The actor’s family released a statement on Johnson’s official social media account on Wednesday, announcing that the musician died on Monday evening at his home in southeast England.

“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so, on behalf of Wilko’s family and the band, with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died,” the Facebook post began.

The announcement further stated that Wilko Johnson passed away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of November 21, 2022 at his home in Westcliff On Sea.

“Thank you for respecting Wilko’s family’s privacy at this very sad time, and thank you all for having been such a tremendous support throughout Wilko’s incredible life. RIP Wilko Johnson,” the statement concluded.

Born in 1947 as John Wilkinson, Johnson was raised on Canvey Island. Apart of being the lead guitarist of the blues-rock band, the artiste also portrayed Ser Ilyn Payne on the popular Tv series “Game Of Thrones.”

In 2012, Johnson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was told it was terminal. However, the actor ditched chemotherapy, and decided to go on one last tour and recorded a “final” album, “Going Back Home,” with Roger Daltrey of The Who.