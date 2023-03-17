Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Gal Gadot calls co-star Alia Bhatt ‘ma’ as she wishes her on 30th birthday

Gal Gadot had the best birthday wish for her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Alia Bhatt, whom the Hollywood star lovingly called "ma".

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Gal Gadot wishes Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Gal Gadot had the best birthday wish for her ‘Heart of Stone’ co-star Alia Bhatt, whom the Hollywood star lovingly called “ma”.

Alia, who just turned 30, shared pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. Gal took to the comment section to wish her.

Alia shared her birthday pictures and captioned it: “THIRTY.”

Take a look

Ram Charan receives rousing reception at IGI, On his first post-Oscars…

Suniel Shetty shakes a leg with Norwegian group on ‘Aankhon Mein…

Gal commented: “Happy birthday ma.”

Helmed by Tom Harper, ‘Heart of Stone’ is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

On the Bollywood front, Alia also has ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. She will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh again. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

IANS 18324 news
You might also like
Entertainment

Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for her upcoming project

Entertainment

Google searches for ‘Naatu Naatu’ skyrocketed 1,105% after Oscar feat

Entertainment

Dancer Salman Yusuff Khan insulted at B’luru airport for not knowing Kannada

Entertainment

‘Bahurani’ Alia Bhatt gets the sweetest birthday wish from…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7