‘First Kiss’ by Honey Singh, debutant Ipsitaa Crosses 10 Million Views on YouTube

Mumbai: Recently released ‘First Kiss’ song by rapper Honey Singh and debutant Ipsitaa has crosses 10 Million Views on YouTube.

Popular music artistes like Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah and Guru Randhawa are using their star power to help budding singers climb the ladder of success, and fans are impressed.

Honey Singh recently launched a new singer Ipsitaa in his single titled “First kiss”. He said “it felt good to launch a new talent”.

“She is hardworking and talented. Basically, my research team does a lot of research on new artistes, so my team had shown videos of Ipsitaa a while ago. She had done cover of English songs. Later when we met, I noticed that she is a trained western classical singer,” Honey Singh told IANS.

For this song, he chose to pen the lyrics from a girl’s perspective.

“Since I was launching a girl, I wanted the concept to be different and new,” he said.

Naturally, Ipsitaa is grateful to have the star help her out. “I had an awesome time working with Yo Yo. From the vocal recording sessions, to learning a new dance form, to the video shoot — every step of the journey was a lot of fun! I consider myself very lucky to begin my music career with such a legendary artiste,” she said.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and new artiste Ipsitaa unveiled their new track, First kiss. The rap star says a lot of effort went into getting the lyrics of the track right, so that girls could connect to it.

The peppy track got viewed 4.4 million times on YouTube within a few hours of its release. The words are penned by rapper Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala and Singhsta, and aim at conveying a rush in one’s veins when one falls in love for the first time.

“‘First kiss’ is a fun track which talks about what one goes through when they fall in love. We wanted to create a song that has an international feel to it and resonates with our youngsters. So, we made sure that everything, from the casting to the technicalities, was planned according to international standards. I put a lot of effort into the lyrics so that girls can connect to it. Ipsitaa has done a great job,” said Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Added Ipsitaa: “I feel extremely fortunate and grateful to be starting my career with Honey Singh. He is a legend and is loved by millions of people all over the world. ‘First kiss’ is really special because working with him has taught me so much. He wanted to convey the core essence of this song through a female voice and I am honoured to be a part of this amazing song.”

Fans are impressed.

(With inputs from IANS)

Video courtesy: T-Series