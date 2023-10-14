Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri takes a metro ride, shares photo

In recent news, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri hopped on the Mumbai Metro on Saturday morning and shared his experience with his fans. He chose a peaceful early morning ride, avoiding the usual rush hours, as he made his way from the Mumbai airport.

On social media platform X (Formerly Twitter), Vivek Agnihorti posted a picture of himself seated alone during his metro journey. In his post, he shared his delight about the efficient travel. He wrote, “Airport to Versova in just 12 minutes as compared to 50/60 minutes by road. Planning to take it more often…Mumbai.” In the picture, he sat relaxed, taking in the experience.

People in the comments section of his post appreciated his choice of public transport. One user mentioned, “Good to see celebs taking public transport. It encourages others to do so….reducing strain on traffic. Good move sir. Great fan of you.”

Another user shared his own positive metro experience, saying, “Borivali to Andheri in 30-35 minutes; otherwise takes 90 minutes by road. Am actually on-board the metro as I type this.”

However, another few netizens pointed out a photographer in the photo, asking, “Aap photographer le k ghumte ho (do you go around with photographers)?”

Take a look at Vivek Agnihotri’s metro ride photo here:

Airport to Versova in just 12 minutes as compared to 50/60 minutes by road. Planning to take it more often. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/LBHhnMybYL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 14, 2023

Interestingly, Vivek Agnihotri’s metro ride comes one day after actor Hrithik Roshan surprised commuters by taking the Mumbai Metro. Hrithik, who usually has a very busy schedule, chose to avoid traffic and enjoyed his journey along with fellow passengers.

Taking to his Instagram account, Hrithik Roshan shared his experience by posting a few pictures with fellow travellers. He even expressed his gratitude for their kindness. He explained that the metro ride saved him time and energy for an action packed shoot.

On the work front, Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film was ‘The Vaccine War.’ The film had a modest performance at the domestic box office. It featured Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, Rajma Sen, and Anupam Kher in significant roles. Nevertheless, the film is set to be a part of the Academy Collections as the Oscar library.