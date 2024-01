Filmfare Awards 2024 nominations: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor nominated for Best actor award

Ahead of the Filmfare Awards 2024, the organizers of the 69th edition of the event has revealed the list for nominations.

Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are among the nominees for Best actor awards. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Bhumi Pednekar are in the list for best actress awards. Movies including 12th Fail, Animal, Jawan and Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahani are the nominees for best film awards.

Here’s the list of all nominees for 69th Filmfare Awards