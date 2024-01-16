BTS’ RM and V share first pictures in uniform after military enlistment

The members of globally popular South Korean band Bangtan Sonyeodan (BTS), Kim Namjoon alias RM and Kim Taehyung aka V have shared the pictures of themselves in the military uniform, just a day after getting enlisted.

In the images, both RM and V looked sharp in their military uniforms. Sharing the post on RM’s official Instagram handle, the BTS leader captioned it “loyalty” in Korean.

Meanwhile, the BigHit Music shared a statement Weverse saying, “Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day.”

Presently all the members of the boy band are serving the compulsory military enlistment of South Korea. RM and V enlisted for military on the same day, dated December 11, 2023 at the Nonsan military camp in Korea. Other two members, Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook enlisted on December 12.

Kim Seokjin aka Jin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope are set to return by mid of 2024. Other members will return from military in 2025. The k-pop boy band is going to reunite in the year 2025 for which their fans are waiting eagerly.