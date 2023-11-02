Fans gather outside Mannat to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday, actor reacts

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 today, on November 2. At the stroke of midnight on November 2, a sea of fans gathered outside Mannat to celebrate the birthday of Shah Rukh Khan. Every year on is birthday, the star steps out on his balcony to greet his devoted fans.

This year stood no different, as Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude to his fans for making his birthday extra special by coming to Mannat at midnight. He took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to thank them.

In his message, SRK wrote, “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it.”

The actor began the year with a blockbuster hit, ‘Pathaan,’ and in September, his second movie of 2023, ‘Jawan,’ was also a huge success at the box office. Now, all eyes are on his upcoming film ‘Dunki.’ Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with both Hirani as well as Taapsee Pannu.

It is clear the Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is a special day not just for him but also for his countless fans who admire and adore him. Take a look at the huge fan gathering outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday: