Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani announce divorce after 11 years of marriage

Indian actress Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani have announced their divorce after 11 years of marriage. The couple revealed that the divorce is “mutual” in a joint statement.

“We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” the joint statement issued to Delhi Times read.

The daughter of legendary actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, Esha Deol and her husband celebrated their wedding anniversary as Esha wished her husband with a few photos on social media. The couple are parent to daughters Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4. They got married in 2012.

Speaking about the disturbance between the couple, Esha wrote in her parenting book that her husband felt “neglected” after they welcomed their second daughter. In her book Amma Mia, which was published in 2020, Esha Deol shared, “After my second baby, for a short while, I noticed that Bharat was cranky and irritated with me. He felt that I wasn’t giving him enough attention. It is very natural for a husband to feel this way because at that time, I was consumed with Radhya’s playschool fiasco and feeding Miraya, and I was also between writing my book and dealing with my production meetings.”

“So, he felt neglected. And I immediately noticed the error of my ways. I remembered the times when Bharat had asked me for a new toothbrush, and it had slipped my mind, or when his shirts hadn’t been pressed or when I sent him off to work without bothering to check what he’d been given for lunch. He’s a man of very few needs, and if I couldn’t look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it,” she further shared. With time they decided to take divorce mutually.