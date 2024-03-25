Elvish Yadav drops first pic after receiving bail in snake venom case, captions “Samay bahut kuch dikha jata hai”

YouTuber and BiggBoss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has dropped first image after being released on bail in connection with snake venom case.

Posting the image on social media platform, Instagram, Elvish Yadav said, “Samay dikhayi nhi deta par bahut kuch dikha jata hai (Time is not visible but it shows a lot of things).”

It is worth mentioning here that Elvish Yadav receivied the bail, set at Rs 50,000, on the sixth day of his imprisonment. After receiving bail, Elvish Yadav’s lawyer Prashant Rathi told the media, “Our arguments in this case was that he was falsely accused and no substance was obtained from him or his friends that violated the NDPS act. The court has granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) as well as his two friends on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.”

Notably, Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav in the snake venom-rave party case filed against him on March 17. Yadav was arrested after called for questioning earlier in the day. He will be presented before a court soon, informed DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra.

It is to be noted here that acting on a tip-off, police had raided a banquet hall on November 3 last year in sector 51 of Noida. As many as five people including four snake charmers were arrested while nine snakes and poison were rescued during the raid.

Later, police filed a case under the Wildlife Act and initiated a probe. It was also alleged that Elvish Yadav used snakes for shooting his videos. Several videos featuring snakes have been uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Reportedly, Animal rights group PFA (People For Animals) headed by BJP leader Maneka Gandhi contacted Elvish Yadav hiding their identities and wanted some snakes and venoms. In course of conversation Elvish allegedly gave the number of one Rahul and asked them to contact him.

As advised by Rahul, the animal rights group went to the sector 51 banquet and informed the officials of the Noida Police and Forest Department after finding four snake charmers, nine snakes, including five cobras and 20 ml of snake poison. The police identified the arrested snake charmers as Jaikaran, Titunath, Narayan and Ravinath.