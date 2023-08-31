Ekta Kapoor to get International Emmy Directorate Award

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor, the Indian Film and TV Producer. Joint Managing Director and Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms will be honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award. Reportedly, the award will be given to her at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony to be held on November 20 at an event to be conducted in New York.

Taking to Instagram Ekta Kapoor herself informed about this development. She posted a letter by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, that says that Ektaa R. Kapoor to receive 2023 International EMMY’ Directorate Award.

“Ekta R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honoring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award,” the letter also said.