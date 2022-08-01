Ek Villain Returns First Weekend Box Office Collection mints Rs 22 crore

The Mohit Suri directed ‘Ek Villian Returns’ was released on July 29 and has been doing god at the box office ever since. At its opening weekend, the romantic thriller featuring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, has collected Rs. 22 crores in total. The BO collection of the movie on Sunday alone was Rs 8.35 crore.

Reportedly, a circuit like CI showed about an 80 percent jump in the rise of its collection on Sunday. There was a huge possibility of the movie staying flat through the weekend, as a result of the negative reviews by the critics. However, a gain in interest among the audience was observed at the last moment.

Ek Villian Returns is a sequel to the 2014 hit ‘Ek Villian’ starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra. Written by Mohit Suri and Aseem Arora, the movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.