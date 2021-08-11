Disney’s sea monster film ‘Luca’ to release in China this August

After a month-long blackout for International films in China, Disney/ Pixar made animated film ‘Luca’ has finally got the chance to land on a release date in the country.

Disney released Pixar’s film Luca on Disney+ on June 18, 2021. Originally, the movie was set to open in theatres but Disney’s sudden change in plans has left many Pixar employees feeling demoralized.

Luca has landed on a release date in China for August 20, 2021. It is the first major Hollywood movie since Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway in June. Cruella was the last Disney movie to screen in the country with a gross of $24 million so far.

Since July, China has been focusing more on the local films as its box office glory, resulting in a blackout for international films including Disney movies. The blackout was expected to continue till August.

It is to be noted that China is a big box office money earner as Soul and Incredibles 2 performed well in the country. Therefore, Disney certainly hopes to be able to come up with an agreement with the Chinese box office to get a release date for Black Widow and The Jungle Cruise, as well as the upcoming Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals.

Disney definitely believes that ‘Luca’ has a good chance of bringing Chinese audiences out to the theater.