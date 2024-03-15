Disha Patani turns heads at ‘Yodha’ screening with bold outfit

Thursday night in Mumbai witnessed the screening of the much awaited film “Yodha.” The screening saw the attendance of the star-studded cast, along with other popular faces of the film fraternity. Amid all the buzz was actress Disha Patani, who managed to turn heads at the ‘Yodha’ screening with her bold look.

For the screening of her upcoming film “Yodha,” actress Disha Patani opted for a backless white satin gown with a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with a statement necklace and silver heels.

Among the other attendees at the screening were Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Karan Johar. The event also marked a reunion for Kiara and Disha after a long gap. The two had earlier shared the screen with the 2016-movie “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.” Notably, they were paired opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film.

Meanwhile, the Sidharth Malhotra starrer “Yodha” is all geared up for its release today, i.e., on March 15. In the film, Sidharth can be seen stepping into the lead character, initiating a rescue operation in the film. Disha Patani plays the role of an air hostess in the film.

Apart from the duo, actress Raashii Khanna is also seen in the film. In “Yodha,” she plays the love interest of Sidharth. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film marks a first one for the trio sharing screen space together.