Video of Disha Patani enjoying ice cream in Delhi during Yodha film promotions goes viral, Watch

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani-starrer Yodha has been grabbing headlines after its teaser got released. The action thriller is all set to release on March 15. Ahead of the release, all the actors starred in the movie including Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna reached Delhi to promote their upcoming film. Meanwhile, a video of Disha Patani trying ice cream at a shop is going viral over the internet.

In the video, Disha is seen wearing a red dress as she sampled several ice cream flavours in the shop in Delhi during the promotions.

Earlier today, Dharma took to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a picture of Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna posing in front of the Red Fort in New Delhi. In the image, while Disha opted for a red mini dress, Sidharth Malhotra wore a green printed jacket, paired with camel-coloured pants. Raashii Khanna sported a Pink top and light pink pants. The post has been accompanied with a caption that read, “THE TIRANGA FEELS ARE IN THE AIR TODAY! Our #Yodha trio all set to take over #Delhi!”

The trailer of the movie was out on March 1. In the trailer, the actor is seen playing the role of Arun Katyal, a proud son who witnessed his father’s service in the Indian Army. Despite being suspended and said to be traitor, Arun remains steadfast in his dedication to serve for the country.

Along with Sidharth, actors including Ronit Roy, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani can be seen in pivotal roles. The action thriller has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Puskhar Ojha.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the web series ‘Indian Police Force’ alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

The movie is all set to hit the cinemas on March 15.