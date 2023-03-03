Deepika Padukone will join Dwayne Johnson to present awards at Oscars 2023

It’s a proud moment for India as Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards 2023.

On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a post with the names of all the presenters. The list includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, and Questlove. Along with the picture, she also shared a caption, “#oscars #oscars95.”

In no time, netizens flooded Deepika’s comment section with congratulatory wishes. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, shared an angel face and clapping hands emoji. Actress Neha Dhupia commented, “can’t wait to watch you, Deepu.” Many fans also chimed in to congratulate the star. “No one is doing it like Deepika Padukone,” wrote one. Another lauded the fact that many Bollywood actresses like Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were going global.

This is not the first time that Deepika has made India proud. Last year at Cannes, the Pathaan actor was on the list of the jury.

On March 1, Padukone shared that she would be the face of Qatar Airways. “Thrilled to be announced global ambassador,” her caption reads.

The Pathaan actress was also appointed as the brand ambassador of the French brand Louis Vuitton in May 2022. She unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar prior to the final match.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre. It’s a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one but three significant Indian movies are competing for the award nominations.

RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu. Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ has been nominated for Best Documentary Features Film and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whispers for Best Documentary Short.