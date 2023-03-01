RRR’s Naatu Naatu to be performed live at Oscars 2023

There is no stopping RRR’s success. Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu,” the Indian Telugu-language song from RRR, will be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards 2023. The viral hit dance track has made India proud in more ways than one. It bagged a Golden Globe for “Best Original Song” in January.

This is the second time an Indian song will be performed at the Oscars. A decade after “Jai Ho,” the well-known song from “Slumdog Millionaire” that was composed by the master AR Rahman was performed live on February 22, 2009.

The Academy has confirmed that the song will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu.” LIVE at the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/8FC7gJQbJs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2023

Naatu Naatu is competing in the best original song category against This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther.

Naatu Naatu has already won quite a few major awards. The song won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in January. At the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards, it won both Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song once more.