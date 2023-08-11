Deepika Padukone to be seen as Ajay Devgn’s sister in ‘Singham Again’

Film maker Rohit Shetty announced making of the third installment of Singham in December 2022. Now, the latest buzz has it that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the character of Ajay Devgn’s sister in ‘Singham Again.’

The B-Town diva is set to become the first female in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Deepika’s role in the film will be more than just a cameo. Her role in the film is more on the lines of action and thrill; that of a lady Singham.

Deepika has already begun preparing for the film and she will be shooting for around 35 to 40 days.

If speculations are to be believed then a female cop as Bajiro Singham’s sister is an attempt at Singham family as a patriotic one, which is willing to serve the nation.

‘Singham Again’ marks the return of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singh. Reportedly, Tiger Shroff will be seen making a cameo in the much awaited film. The movie is to hit the big screens in August 2024.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The actress has a special appearance in the film. Starring SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupati in lead roles, the film is set to have its theatrical release on September 7, 2023.

Apart from which, Deepika will also been seen sharing screen space with Hritik Roshan. The duo will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter.’ The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.