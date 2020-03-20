nick and priyanka
COVID-19 effect: Priyanka calls it ‘insane’ on Day 8 of self-isloation

By IANS
Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have been in self-isolation for eight days now. She has now shared a video on how they are dealing with the situation during this phase of inactivity, which she describes as “insane”.

“I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day, and all of a sudden this being our reality it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way,” Priyanka said in the video.

She also left the mandatory message for fans to observe precautionary measures. “We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing,” she said.

Priyanka, who is also a UNICEF global ambassador, also asked people to stock up on “love, gratitude, kindness, compassion, joy” under the given circumstances.

