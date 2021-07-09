Chandigarh Police summons Salman Khan, sister Alvira in alleged fraud case

By IANS
salman khan chandigarh
Image Credit: IANS

Chandigarh: Actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira and six others have been summoned by the Chandigarh police, after a local businessman filed a complaint of cheating.

According to Arun Gupta, he had opened a store under the name of Being Human Jewelry in 2018 and had spent Rs 2- 3 crore on it.

However, neither promotion commitments were fulfilled nor were the goods delivered to his store.

Those who have been called for inquiry on July 13 to verify the complain include Being Human Foundation CEO and officials of Style Qutient (licensee of Being Human Jewelry), according to Zee News.

The complaint also said that the office, which was used for collection of goods, was shut from February 2020.

Gupta also said that he was assured that Salman Khan will come for inauguration of the store but instead his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma turned up.

Gupta has requested to file an FIR.

