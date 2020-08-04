Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) likely to investigate the sensational death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. In a latest development to the case, Bihar government on Tuesday recommended for CBI probe into the incident.

JDU Spokesperson Sanjay Singh today informed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recommended for CBI probe following the request of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh.

In related development, the Bombay High Court postponed the hearing of PIL filed seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

Mystery has shrouded the death of Sushant Singh Rajput ever since his death on June 14.