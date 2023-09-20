Bollywood stars arrive at Ambani’s ‘Antilia’ for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

The Ambanis on September 19 hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home ‘Antilia’, which saw cricketers as well as several members from the film fraternity.

To mark the auspicious festival, Nita Ambani gracefully embraced the timeless charm of the traditional six-yard saree. Her radiant appearance was accentuated by a stunning silk saree in vibrant orange, adorned with intricate and ornate embellishments.

To enhance her festive ensemble, she adorned herself with a collection of exquisite emerald and diamond jewelry, adding a touch of elegance and opulence to her attire.

Mukesh Ambani too flaunted an ethnic look with white kurta set and layered it with a contrasting traditional jacket for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Ambani residence has been decorated with florals and exquisite installations for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Several politicians, including Raj Thackeray, also attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his family arrived at Mukesh Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ in Mumbai to attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Film actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced the red carpet hand in hand wearing traditional attires. Actor Alia Bhatt and film director Ayan Mukerji was seen wearing beautiful orange traditional attire.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya also posed for the media at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with his family also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambanis.