Bollywood Actress Swara Bhasker and Politician Husband Fahad Ahmad blessed with baby girl

Mumbai: Celebrations are in full swing as acclaimed Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, joyfully announce the arrival of their baby girl. The couple lovingly named their bundle of joy “Raabiya.”

Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram to share the heartwarming news, posting pictures featuring the adorable baby girl, herself, and her husband Fahad Ahmad. In her post, Swara expressed profound gratitude and happiness, revealing that Raabiya was born on September 23, 2023. She thanked her fans for their love and support, welcoming them into this new and beautiful phase of their lives.

The post was flooded with love and congratulations, including warm wishes from actress Tillotama Shome and producer Guneet Monga.

The couple had earlier shared their excitement about the impending arrival of their child through a post on Instagram in June. Swara Bhasker, displaying her baby bump, posed affectionately with Fahad Ahmad, conveying their excitement as they ventured into this transformative journey.

Swara Bhasker, known for her remarkable performances in films like “Tanu Weds Manu,” “Veere Di Wedding,” “Nil Battey Sannata,” and “Raanjhanaa,” among others, had tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad in February the same year. She has been a prominent figure in both Bollywood and the web series realm, leaving an indelible mark with her acting prowess.