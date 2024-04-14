Bike-borne miscreants who opened fire on Salman Khan’s house caught on CCTV, Watch

The bike-borne miscreants who opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house on Sunday morning were captured on CCTV camera while fleeing from the spot. The visuals of the incident is going viral over the internet.

In the CCTV footage, two men in helmets on a bike were seen zooming off around a curb. According to reports, at around 5 am, an unidentified man on a motorcycle fired several rounds in the air outside Salman Khan’s home in Bandra and fled from the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, Mumbai Police has launched a probe into the matter. The cops are trying to track down the individual who fired the shots.

As per reports given by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) yesteryear, Salman topped the list of 10 main targets that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi planned to eliminate, citing the actor’s infamous 1998 black buck hunting incident, which according to the gangster, offended the Bishnoi community.

Earlier, Lawrence Bishnoi revealed that his henchman, Sampat Nehra, had surveilled Salman Khan’s Bandra residence. However, he was nabbed by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police.

It is worth mentioning here that Mumbai Police escalated Salman Khan’s security status to Y+, following another threat call made on April 11 last year.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

In the work front, Salman Khan announced his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’ on the occasion of Eid. Helmed by AR Murudagoss, the film is likely to make its theatrical debut on Eid 2025. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

