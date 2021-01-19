Big B Shares Throwback Pic From Mr Natwarlal Set Featuring Hrithik Roshan

By WCE 6
Amitabh Bachchan Hrithik Roshan
Photo Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a throwback black and white photo of himself from the sets of his 1979 film Mr Natwarlal which also features Hrithik Roshan as a young boy of four or five.

In the photograph, Amitabh Bachchan features alongside the film’s music director Rajesh Roshan and a young Hrithik. Big B turned nostalgic while recalling the recording of the song titled “Mere paas aao mere doston” for the action comedy.

“The first song I sang for film .. ‘mere paas aao ..’ for Mr Natwarlal .. music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan , Music Director .. AND .. all this being overseen by one ‘palti maar ke ‘ little one sitting on the bench … a certain HRITHIK ROSHAN,” Bachchan wrote on Instagram.

In the picture, Hrithik can be seen staring attentively at Big B as he rehearses the song with his uncle Rajesh Roshan.

The Rakesh Kumar directorial also starred Rekha, Kader Khan and Amjad Khan in key roles. A large part of the film was shot in Kashmir.

A few days ago, Big B had shared a childhood photo of his son Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram. “Tashkent , Soviet Union .. 1900’s .. where he signed his first autograph.. Abhishek,” the actor had captioned the photo.

You might also like
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles In Black Dress In New Photoshoot, See Pics Here

Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana Fun To Work With, Says Student Of The Year Actor Abhishek Bajaj

Entertainment

Watch Disha Patani Dancing To Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff’s New Song…

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ To Be Released In Theaters on October 1

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.