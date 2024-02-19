BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone flaunts with saree at ceremony

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made India proud as she flaunts with saree at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2024 Award ceremony. The actress presented the award for the Film Not in English Language Award category.

The Hindi cine star walked on stage wearing a golden saree, by Sabyasachi, and with ample grace presented the award.

Before presenting the award, Deepika Padukone introduced the nominations of the categories. “The incredible stories nominated in this category, depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, South Poland to Seoul and to Ukraine, the nominees are…” she said while introducing the nominations.

Following this, Deepika announced, “And the BAFTA goes to… The Zone of Interest,” while welcoming the winner and congratulating him on his win.

Ahead of the award ceremony, Deepika Padukone was seen walking the red carpet of the event. The actress was seen walking the red carpet and striking a pose while smile for the cameras.

Earlier, Deepika introduced RRR’s Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards which took place in March 2023.

In the work front, Deepika was last seen in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Fighter” has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office. After witnessing a drop for a few days, the film seems to have bounced back on its 10th day of release.

Apart from Deepika and Hrithik, the film also has a number of renowned Bollywood faces under its belt. This include Anil Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles.

Meanwhile, the actress is rumoured to be a part of White Lotus season 3 and has a number of films lined up, including Kalki 2989 AD with Prabhas.